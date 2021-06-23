-
Pro-Performance Royalty Bill To Be Introduced In House
June 23, 2021 at 8:14 AM (PT)
A press event is scheduled for THURSDAY (6/24) to introduce a new bill calling for a performance royalty on radio music airplay.
Reps. TED DEUTCH (D-FL) and DARREL ISSA (R-CA) are introducing the American Music Fairness Act, which is an answer to the anti-performance-royalty Local Radio Freedom Act also making its way through the HOUSE and SENATE. The press event, set for 1:15p (ET) on the HOUSE Triangle in front of the U.S. CAPITOL, will feature DIONNE WARWICK, SAM MOORE, and other artists.