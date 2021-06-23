Brake

DON BRAKE has been named OM for CUMULUS MEDIA’s SAVANNAH cluster and PD of Country WJCL (KIX 96). He transfers from the PD/midday host job at sister Country station KAYD/BEAUMONT, TX (NET NEWS 6/17), and succeeds WJCL PD/afternoon host GERRY McCRACKEN, who announced in MARCH that he plans to retire at the end of JULY (NET NEWS 3/17).

In addition to WJCL, BRAKE will oversee R&B WEAS (E93), Adult R&B WTYB (MAGIC 103.9), and Classic Rock WIXV (I-95).

BRAKE arrived at KAYD in 2018 from WEST VIRGINIA RADIO Country WKKW/MORGANTOWN, WV and Country sister WVMD/CUMBERLAND, MD, where he served as MD/on-air for both stations. His 30-year radio resume includes nearly six years as PD at iHEARTMEDIA Country WFRE/FREDERICK, MD. Previous programming stops include PD at WHWK/BINGHAMTON, NY; OM/PD at WAYZ/HAGERSTOWN, MD; and APD/MD/morning host at WCAT/HARRISBURG, PA.

CUMULUS MEDIA Regional VP ERIC MASTEL said of the appointment, “We are very excited to welcome DON to the CUMULUS SAVANNAH family. DON’s extensive experience and wealth of knowledge in both programming and operations will be crucial to maintaining and increasing CUMULUS SAVANNAH’s market dominance. GERRY McCRACKEN (soon to be retired) did an exemplary job growing WJCL to the levels it has achieved. We will always be grateful for his contributions. As we say farewell to GERRY and welcome to DON, there is no limit to the heights that CUMULUS SAVANNAH will achieve!”

Said BRAKE, “My wife AMERICA, my daughter NAOMI and I are excited about our planned long-term relocation to SAVANNAH. I also look forward to working with ERIC MASTEL and GREG FREY overseeing operations for CUMULUS SAVANNAH and continuing the work started by GERRY McCRACKEN with KIX 96 WJCL.”

