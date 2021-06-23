For Sale By Owner

DARTMOUTH BROADCASTING, the radio operator owned by DARTMOUTH COLLEGE, is putting its commercial FM, Rock WFRD (99 ROCK)/HANOVER, NH, up for sale. The college plans to list WFRD with a broker and retain DARTMOUTH BROADCASTING and noncommercial online student station WDCR under the Office of Student Life, with Sr. Assistant Dean for Student Life ANNA HALL as Interim Adviser. A report at the school's website says that student participation in the commercial operation has waned, and the station has been losing money for "a number of years"; the sale will result in the loss of one staff position.

"WDCR has had very active student engagement over the years," said Assoc. Dean for Student Life ERIC RAMSEY. "Providing an opportunity for students to learn how to broadcast is important. We are committed to ensuring that students continue to have the opportunity to participate in, and lead, this vibrant online station."

