Elton John Announces Final Tour Dates (Photo: Shutterstock.com)

ELTON JOHN has announced the final tour dates for FAREWELL YELLOW BRICK ROAD, three and a half years after his FAREWELL YELLOW BRICK ROAD: THE FINAL TOUR began. The singer announced details of the tour, saying it will head across EUROPE, NORTH AMERICA, AUSTRALIA and NEW ZEALAND next year and will include make-up dates from those cancelled due to the pandemic.

The tour will kick off in GERMANY on SEPTEMBER 1st and head across NORTH AMERICA from JANUARY to APRIL 2022. The final stretch will wrap in NOVEMBER at DODGER STADIUM in LOS ANGELES.

JOHN said, "The shows that I announce today will be my final tour dates ever in NORTH AMERICA and EUROPE. I'm going to go out in the biggest possible way, performing at my very best, with the most spectacular production I've ever had, playing in places that have meant so much to me throughout my career."

He added, "Whether it's next summer in FRANKFURT or at the legendary DODGER STADIUM for the grand finale in the UNITED STATES, I can't wait to see you all on the road one last time. This has been an incredible tour so far, full of the most amazing highs, and I look forward to making more wonderful memories with you at these final shows. To all my friends down under, We'll be seeing you too. Thank you and I look forward to seeing you in your town."





