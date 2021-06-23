Daddy Yankee To Be Honored (Photo: Christopher Nasy/Shutterstock.com)

UNIVISION's PREMIOS JUVENTUD (PJ / Youth Awards) will honor global superstar DADDY YANKEE with its prestigious "Agent of Change" award. The 18th edition of the celebration will air on THURSDAY, JULY 22nd, at 7p (ET/PT) on UNIVISION.

DADDY YANKEE is being recognized for his fight against world hunger. His efforts to do so include DADDY'S HOUSE, an organization he founded in the DOMINICAN REPUBLIC, dedicated to feeding kids daily. In addition, the world renowned Reggaeton artist has participated in various initiatives with FEEDING AMERICA, HABITAT FOR HUMANITY, CASA PROTEGIDA JULIA DE BURGOS, and RED CROSS.

SVP/Music, Nonfiction, and Development at UNIVISION, IGNACIO MEYER, said, "At PREMIOS JUVENTUD, we have celebrated DADDY YANKEE for his enormous contributions to Latin Music as a global icon. This year, we are proud to honor his exemplary role as a humanitarian driving change in our community and the world. His outstanding work helping the most vulnerable, whether it is with DADDY'S HOUSE or supporting other initiatives, makes him an inspiration to our youth and one of this year's recipients of our prestigious 'Agent of Change' award."

For the complete list of nominees and to vote for your favorite artists and influencers, click here. The voting period ends on MONDAY, JUNE 28th.





« see more Net News