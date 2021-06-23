Stories Of Women's Achievement

"SHATTERED GLASS," a new 10-episode podcast hosted by KRISTEN BELL and "ARMCHAIR EXPERT" co-host MONICA PADMAN, has launched under the banner of BELL's husband and PADMAN's co-host DAX SHEPARD's ARMCHAIR UMBRELLA podcast network. The show, interviewing women who have achieved great things and broken through the "glass ceiling," debuted WEDNESDAY (6/23) with GLORIA STEINEM as the initial guest.

BELL said, “There are so many women who have helped pave the way for the rest of us. Some of them are people we know and others are new to us. SHATTERED GLASS is an attempt to share these groundbreaking women's stories. It has been such a joy getting to deep dive with them on not just "female focused" topics but universal human ones. I have joked that I am going to get a lower back tattoo of all of the wisdom I have collected through this process. I underestimated the amount of insight we would get. My whole back is going to be covered!”

PADMAN said, “At the turn of the 2020 election, there was a feeling amongst women around me. Despite their political affiliations, there was a collective sigh of relief among women knowing the importance of what it meant to be represented on that grand stage. And from that, SHATTERED GLASS was born. I want women to be reminded that we can do hard things and to thank all those who have slowly but surely started breaking the glass.”

