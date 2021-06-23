inaugural Event

Normally, CHET-5 Triple A WDST (RADIO WOODSTOCK)/WOODSTOCK-POUGHKEEPSIE NY doesn’t gear up for its annual breast cancer events until we are closer to OCTOBER, but this year the RADIO WOODSTOCK CARES FOUNDATION is sponsoring its very first PINK OUTING CHARITY GOLF TOURNAMENT.

The event will take place on AUGUST 16th at the WILTWYCK GOLF COURSE in KINGSTON, NY. The proceeds will benefit breast cancer research and support services in the HUDSON VALLEY.

