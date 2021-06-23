Gary Krantz

Veteran broadcast entrepreneur and executive GARY KRANTZ has joined OAKINS DeSILVA+PHILLIPS, an investment bank focused on the media, marketing, information, and technology industries, as Senior Advisor.

KRANTZ will focus on the audio industry, where he has served as a C-level executive and entrepreneur with vast experience in business development, content creation, distribution, digital technology, and brand and media partnerships.

For the past 11 years, he has been CEO of the NEW YORK-based KRANTZ MEDIA GROUP, working with VIACOM,iHEARTMEDIA/PREMIERE RADIO NETWORKS, CUMULUS MEDIA/WESTWOOD ONE, DISNEY's ABC RADIO NETWORKIS, CBS RADIO NETWORKS, GEO BROADCAST SOLUTIONS, AXS TV, RYMAN HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES and GRAY TELEVISION. KRANTZ will continue to operate KMG and its divisions.

Before starting his own firm in 2010, KRANTZ was Chief Digital Officer for WESTWOOD ONE, President of AIR AMERICA RADIO, EVP/Music and Operations at PREMIER RADIO NETWORKS, and EVP/AMFM RADIO NETWORKS.

« see more Net News