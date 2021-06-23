Carla Morrison

MEXICAN singer/songwriter CARLA MORRISON has signed an exclusi ve, worldwide agreement with UNIVERSAL MUSIC PUBLISHING GROUP. The deal marks the first time that the two-time GRAMMY winner has signed with a major music publisher.

With five career studio albums under her belt, MORRISON's 2012 album, "Déjenme Llorar," won LATIN GRAMMY AWARDS for BEST LATIN ALTERNATIVE MUSIC ALBUM, BEST LATIN ROCK, URBAN OR ALTERNATIVE ALBUM and BEST ALTERNATIVE SONG for “Déjenme Llorar.” She also won 2016’s BEST ALTERNATIVE SONG for “Vez Primera,” and BEST LATIN ROCK, URBAN OR ALTERNATIVE ALBUM for 2017’s "Amor Supremo."

Most recently, Morrison released her new single, “Obra de Arte,” on JUNE 17th. She is also preparing to release “Contigo” in AUGUST and has been readying her next album "El Renacimiento," for a 2022 release, with new music and videos coming this summer:

UMPG President For LATIN AMERICAN and U.S. LATIN ALEXANDRA LIOUTIKOFF commented, “We are so honored that CARLA has chosen UMPG as her home. Her self-confidence and captivating songwriting make her a unique voice in LATIN MUSICand we warmly welcome her to our global family.”

Added CARLA, “As a woman in this industry, I have taken the time to make my decisions based on knowledge and experience. For many years now, I have studied who I'm able to partner with to expand the impact and exposure of my music. Ultimately, UNIVERSAL MUSIC PUBLISHING felt like the best move for my future and my catalog. I’m very excited about this new adventure together and look forward to growing with the new songwriters I'll be meeting soon and entire UMPG family I have joined. I’m so excited!"

UMPG Managing Director For MEXICO And CENTRAL AMERICA and VP New Business Development For LATIN AMERICA YADIRA MORENO, said: “CARLA is a wonderful combination of confessional songwriting, freshness and authenticity. She is definitely one of a kind and to take care of her works is a real honor for all of us.”

In the past year, to raise money for music industry professionals affected by the pandemic, MORRISON joined forces with GOTRENDER, a MEXICAN online thrift store that allows the public to shop MORRISON’s closet to purchase her outfits. All proceeds benefit the initiative “VOLVEROMS A TOCAR" ("We Will Play Again"), which helps photographers, engineers, managers and touring staff who have been affected by COVID-19-related tour cancellations.

