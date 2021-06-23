Britney Spears (Photo: Tineseltown / Shutterstock.com)

BRITNEY SPEARS faced down a judge in a family court hearing today in LOS ANGELES, saying she wants to end the conservatorship that has governed her life for the last 13 years, calling it “abusive” and denouncing her father, JAMIE SPEARS, for exerting control over her life.

“I am traumatized,” she said. “I’m not happy. I can’t sleep. He loved the control he had over me, one hundred thousand percent. I've lied and told the whole world I'm OK and happy. I've been in denial. I've been in shock."

At another point, SPEARS compared the conservatorship to "sex trafficking."

SPEARS spoke for an entire half hour without interruption, telling Judge BRENDA PENNY she wants her own lawyer, wishes to cut back on her therapy sessions, and desires the freedom to get married and have a baby. She also said she wanted to “sue my family” for their treatment of her.

SPEARS asked that the hearing be held in public, marking the first time that she has been heard on the subject in years.

“I want to own my money and for this to end, and my boyfriend to drive me in his f**ing car,” she said in some of her harshest words yet on the arrangement.."I am not here to be anyone's slave."

