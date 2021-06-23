Mark Hoppus (Photo: Tinseltown / Shutterstock.com)

According to TMZ, BLINK-182's MARK HOPPUS revealed he's been battling cancer for the past year.

Said HOPPUS, "For the past three months I’ve been undergoing chemotherapy for cancer. I have cancer. It sucks and I’m scared, and at the same time, I’m blessed with incredible doctors and family and friends to get me through this.

"I still have months of treatment ahead of me, but I’m trying to remain hopeful and positive. Can’t wait to be cancer free and see you all at a concert in the hopefully near future. Love to you all."

The band's singer/bassist posted (and then quickly deleted) an INSTAGRAM photo of himself from a doctor's office WEDNESDAY, with a caption that read, "Hello, yes. One cancer treatment, please."

HOPPUS is seen sitting in a chair, with an IV hooked up to his arm in relatively good spirits. His fans' love and support has come with messages of encouragement .

