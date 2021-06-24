Hang Your Hat Music

CONCORD MUSIC PUBLISHING's HANG YOUR HAT MUSIC, a joint venture with hit songwriter HILLARY LINDSEY, has signed singer-songwriters BEN CHAPMAN and MEG McREE to worldwide publishing deals, effective immediately. Both CHAPMAN and McREE began their music journey at a young age in their native GEORGIA, and are now living in NASHVILLE. Additionally, both are working on their debut albums, with HANG YOUR HAT GM JAKE GEAR producing CHAPMAN's project.

"BEN is a songwriter's songwriter and true student to the craft, in addition to being an incredible musician and artist,” said GEAR. “He's a genuine talent that we're so excited to help cultivate as both a songwriter and artist. We've already begun work on his debut release and are stoked to continue to build off the creative relationships he's already built with his peers and heroes."

"MEG is the real deal,” said GEAR. “She has an incredible raw talent and passion for the craft of songwriting. She continues to blow me away not only her writing prowess, but ability to connect creatively with other artists in the room. She has a bright future, and we're stoked to dive in and get to work developing MEG as both a songwriter and artist.”

