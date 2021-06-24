Bodhi Is On The Move

iHEARTMEDIA Classic Rock WBIG (BIG 100)/WASHINGTON, DC has announced that APD/afternoon host BODHI is leaving his position at the end of AUGUST, joining iHEARTMEDIA Active Rock KIOZ/SAN DIEGO and continuing his work with iHEART Custom and Format Center platforms.

iHEARTMEDIA WASHINGTON, DC Dir./Rock Programming DUSTIN MATTHEWS said, "BODHI joined iHEARTMEDIA seven years ago and has been an integral part of the BIG 100 team – we are so thankful for all of his hard work, creativity, and dedication during his time in WASHINGTON, D.C. and wish him the best in his new west coast adventure!"

With BODHI’s exit, current WBIG Morning host BIG RIG will move to host afternoons at a later date, so WBIG is now beginning a nationwide search for their next host of "The BIG 100 Breakfast." If you think you have the goods to rock WBIG in mornings, apply here.

