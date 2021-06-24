Spears (Photo: Tinseltown / Shutterstock.com)

After BRITNEY SPEARS addressed a family court in LOS ANGELES on WEDNESDAY (6/23) regarding ending her conservatorship, many celebrities took to social media to offer their support. Former boyfriend JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE; singers HALSEY, MARIAH CAREY, BRANDY and TINASHE; actors ROSE MCGOWAN, ELZA GONZALEZ and VALERIE BERTINELLI; plus MEGHAN MCCAIN, KHLOE KARDASHIAN, KAITLYN BRISTOWE and more spoke up in her support.

