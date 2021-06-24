Keith (Photo: Richard McLaren)

SHOW DOG NASHVILLE's TOBY KEITH will be hosting the iHEARTMEDIA "JULY 4TH COUNTRY TAKEOVER" special throughout the holiday weekend. Additionally, KEITH's upcoming single, "Old School," will be released this FRIDAY (6/25) across all digital platforms with an iHEARTMEDIA world premiere across 125 Country radio stations and the release of a lyric video.

Another new track from KEITH, "Happy Birthday AMERICA," will be released on all platforms along with a lyric video on THURSDAY, JULY 1st, and performed live on the "FOX & FRIENDS SUMMER CONCERT SERIES" on FRIDAY, JULY 2nd. Both new songs are from KEITH's upcoming full-length studio album, set for release in the FALL.

