Podcast Winners

More winners of PEABODY AWARDS have been announced by the GRADY COLLEGE OF JOURNALISM AND MASS COMMUNICATION at the UNIVERSITY OF GEORGIA.

Season 2 of NASHVILLE PUBLIC RADIO's "THE PROMISE" podcast, hosted by MERIBAUGH KNIGHT, won a PEABODY and was praised by the awards organization as "an engrossing history lesson and a vibrant snapshot of a school, a neighborhood, and a city at a crossroads."

Also winning a PEABODY was THE WASHINGTON POST's podcast "POST REPORTS" for the special episode "THE LIFE OF GEORGE FLOYD," described by the PEABODYS as "a moving portrait of a man and of a nation."

