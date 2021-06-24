(L-R) Heaton, Campbell, Circone, Gardner

The ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC (ACM)announced TODAY (6/24) the promotions of BRANDON CAMPBELL to Dir./Creative and Content, BRIDGET CIRONE to Mgr./Marketing, LIBBY GARDNER to Mgr./Creative and Content and JEN HEATON to VP/Strategic Partnerships.

HEATON joined the ACM in 2017 and most recently served as Dir./Strategic Partnerships. She has created and renewed numerous brand partnerships for the ACM. Before joining the ACADEMY, HEATON worked with the ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS in both sales and corporate partnerships. She reports to ACM CEO DAMON WHITESIDE, and can be reached here.

CAMPBELL joined the ACM in 2015, and previously served as Sr. Video Mgr./Creative and Content. He has contributed to media campaigns to promote initiatives including the ACM AWARDS, ACM LIFTING LIVES and ACM HONORS. He spent six years freelancing in NASHVILLE, and joined ATLANTIC/WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE's HUNTER HAYES' team as a full-time videographer for three years before joining the ACM. CAMPBELL reports to WHITESIDE, and can be reached here.

CIRONE joined the ACM in 2018, and initially served as an assistant for both the Marketing and Creative Content departments, as well as Coord./Marketing, prior to her promotion. CIRONE has worked at WICKED CREATIVE in LAS VEGAS and was a volunteer for the ACM AWARDS and ACM PARTY FOR A CAUSE in 2017 before her hire. CIRONE reports to Sr. Mgr./Marketing MELISSA MOLDOVAN, and can be reached here.

GARDNER joined the ACM full-time in 2019 as Coord./Creative and Content. She interned for the Creative and Content department during her time at SYRACUSE UNIVERSITY, and worked as a freelance field producer at ACM upon her graduation in 2018. She has also worked as a production assistant on a variety of television shows. GARDNER reports to CAMPBELL, and can be reached here.

“The ACADEMY is so thrilled to recognize the promotions of JEN, BRANDON, BRIDGET and LIBBY,” said WHITESIDE. “All of these individuals have continued to showcase their hard work, perseverance and knowledge in their areas of expertise, helping to make this past year one of ACM’s most groundbreaking years ever. I look forward to seeing them continue to grow in their careers and enhance our organization for years to come.”

