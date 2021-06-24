Issa and Deutch

As previewed by ALL ACCESS YESTERDAY (NET NEWS 6/23), Reps. TED DEUTCH (D-FL) and DARREL ISSA (R-CA) have introduced the American Music Fairness Act, a bill that would create a performance royalty on radio music airplay, at a press conference in WASHINGTON, D.C. TODAY (6/24). The bill represents an answer to the anti-performance-royalty Local Radio Freedom Act promoted by the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS.

"The status quo is deeply unfair," DEUTCH said in announcing the legislation, pointing to how AM/FM radio is the only medium that does not pay performance royalties and criticizing the rationale that radio offers publicity and exposure for the artists, noting that the medium has been eclipsed as a music discovery source by competing technologies. The bill, he said, would take a small portion of the "massive profits" made by radio from artist airplay. DIONNE WARWICK, SAM MOORE, and the DROPKICK MURPHYS' KEN CASEY joined the Congressmen at the press conference,

Stations with revenue over $1.5 million or stations owned by companies with revenue over $10 million per year would be subject to the new royalties. Stations making less than $1.5 million would pay a flat fee of $500 per year, with those under $100,000 in a year charged $10 and public radio stations paying $100 per year. ISSA bristled at the suggestion that radio stations would not be able to pay, citing the late RUSH LIMBAUGH's salary as evidence that the radio industry is flush with cash and challenging stations claiming they can't pay to "open your books, show us you can't pay."

Bill Gets Support From musicFIRST

MUSICFIRST Chairman JOE CROWLEY charged that, “The rules have been rigged in favor of a few massive, multi-billion-dollar media companies for far too long" and called the bill "a crucial step in the fight for music fairness." A2IM CEO RICHARD JAMES BURGESS agreed, asserting,“The idea that any industry should make a profit off a creator’s property without properly compensating them seems ludicrous, but this is a practice that continues to persist in terrestrial radio.” AMERICAN FEDERATION OF MUSICIANS International Pres. RAY HAIR added, “It is high time that CONGRESS acts to correct the inequities that now exist and permit artists, musicians and vocalists, who bring such joy to the world, to be fairly compensated when their recordings are performed on terrestrial radio and on all radio platforms."

RECORDING ACADEMY Pres./CEO HARVEY MASON JR. said, “Artists create music that can bring us together and heal us, and they deserve to be paid when their work is played on FM/AM radio.” RIAA Chairman/CEO MITCH GLAZIER said that the bill "takes a smart, calibrated approach towards solving a decades old problem in the radio industry,” while SAG-AFTRA Pres. GABRIELLE CARTERIS added, “Recording artists, singers and musicians should be paid fairly when their work is played on all formats." And SOUNDEXCHANGE Pres./CEO MIKE HUPPE called the bill "a sensible solution to a decades-long issue [that] provides a path forward for both artists and small broadcasters to continue making the meaningful contributions to our communities and culture that we need now more than ever."

A joint statement from the ALLIANCE FOR COMMUNITY MEDIA, the NATIONAL FEDERATION OF COMMUNITY BROADCASTERS, MEDIA ALLIANCE, PROMETHEUS RADIO PROJECT, and REC NETWORKS praised the bill, saying, "AMERICA’s vibrant tradition of community radio has helped to elevate and preserve regional sounds, often featuring artists and genres excluded from most commercial radio playlists. Community broadcasters and independent media give voice to the experiences, concerns, and creativity of diverse communities. This is one reason why musicians have been strong supporters of expanded LPFM opportunities. We believe that the relationship between community broadcasters and musicians should continue to be mutually supportive, and we're proud to stand together today."

NAB Isn't Happy About This

NAB Pres./CEO GORDON SMITH was less happy with the bill, issuing a statement opposing the proposed royalty and saying, "For decades, broadcast radio has enjoyed a mutually beneficial relationship with the music industry, launching and sustaining the careers of countless artists, promoting album sales and streams, and helping to foster a robust music-creation environment that is the envy of the world.

“We thank the 138 Representatives and 18 Senators who are currently cosponsoring the Local Radio Freedom Act, which acknowledges the long-standing connection between radio and the music industry as well as the tremendous service hometown radio provides to local communities every day.

“Broadcasters remain open to working with the record labels to reach a comprehensive and reasonable solution to this issue that reflects the incredible value provided by local radio to musicians, labels and our millions of listeners over-the-air and online. It is unfortunate that the record industry refuses to have those discussions.”

