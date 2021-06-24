New Division

AUDACY has created a new sports podcast production studio, 2400SPORTS, launching with deals to serve as the official home of MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL's podcasts and a deal with podcast producer JODY AVIRGAN's ROULETTE PRODUCTIONS.

“We’re excited to launch a third major studio with a goal of building 2400SPORTS into the home of the country’s best sports podcasts,” said AUDACY Chairman/Pres./CEO DAVID FIELD. “We look forward to developing elite partnerships, including our just-announced deal with MLB, to create truly special, riveting sports content.”

The MLB partnership, part of AUDACY's being named the official audio and podcast partner of the league, will kick off with a podcast coming this FALL on the CHICAGO CUBS' 2016 season culminating in the team's breaking its drought and winning the WORLD SERIES. AUDACY will be working with MLB to develop new podcast content for all 30 teams, starting with the BOSTON RED SOX. AVIRGAN, the former ESPN/30 FOR 30/FIVE THIRTY EIGHT and WNYC STUDIOS producer and host, will also create new shows under a development deal with AUDACY.

