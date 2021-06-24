Paid Or Free

Former "THE BACHELOR" contestants PETER WEBER and DUSTIN KENDRICK's "BACHELORS IN THE CITY" podcast has signed up with ACAST+, the podcast subscription platform. The show, which launched in APRIL and is produced by REDD ROCK MUSIC, will offer ad-free streaming and special bonus "BACHELOR" franchise recap episodes to paying customers. Free episodes will continue to post on WEDNESDAY via ACAST.

"We wanted to give fans our perspective as insiders about what’s going on in the show and what's going through the contestants' heads,” said WEBER. “Our ACAST+ membership lets us give podcast listeners that direct access in a really simple way, right as new episodes of the TV series air."

“BACHELOR Nation fans are always curious about insider viewpoints of the show, and listening to former contestants' podcasts is the perfect way to get that kind of information,” said ACAST Associate Partner Manager SARA SOPHER. “PETER and DUSTIN identified that need and wanted to provide exclusive content to their fans. With ACAST+, we’re giving creative podcasters like them new ways to take their shows further by activating on what their listeners want and directly offering them special benefits.”

« see more Net News