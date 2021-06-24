Big Fundraiser

AUDACY Sports WSCR-A (670 THE SCORE)/CHICAGO raised over $650,000 with its "What About CHICAGO Radiothon" in partnership with former BEARS player SAM ACHO's ATHLETES FOR JUSTICE. The event, spearheaded and hosted by SCORE afternoon host DANNY PARKINS, aired from 9a (CT) JUNE 23rd through 9a (CT) JUNE 24th, with funds going to help build a permanent facility for the AUSTIN HARVEST food mart serving the "food desert" in CHICAGO's AUSTIN neighborhood.

“I’m so incredibly proud of our team for rallying together and using our platform to support a great cause with ATHLETES FOR JUSTICE,” said AUDACY CHICAGO Regional Pres./Market Mgr. RACHEL WILLIAMSON. “We are also so appreciative to our partners’ generous donations and our selfless listeners who rose to the occasion to support the mission.”

“What a tremendous 24 hours,” said Brand Mgr. MITCH ROSEN. “THE SCORE asked and the audience delivered for AUSTIN HARVEST to build a permanent food mart. I can’t thank our dedicated listeners, our SCORE team, DANNY PARKINS who led all of us, and SAM ACHO enough. We’re so proud to help support a great cause. Thank you, CHICAGO.”

“This radiothon was a dream come true,” said ACHO. “Over 4,000 individuals gave, over $600,000 raised, and we’re just getting started. I love y’all. This is just the beginning.”

“That’s the CHICAGO that I know and love,” said PARKINS. “We saw a problem and helped to solve. So, when people ask ‘what about CHICAGO?’ I want people to tell them the story of AUSTIN HARVEST, SAM ACHO and 670 THE SCORE. Thank you to everyone who donated and helped us erase a food desert and fund the construction of a permanent facility for AUSTIN HARVEST.”

« see more Net News