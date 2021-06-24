Brooks (Photo: WYAY, 2019)

Former WASHINGTON, DC police officer, CNN contributor, and radio host MIKE BROOKS died WEDNESDAY (6/23) at 66, reports the ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION's RODNEY HO.

BROOKS followed a career as a policeman, at times working as supplemental protection for the President, with a move into media as a security expert for CNN and HLN. In 2018, BROOKS became a host on CUMULUS News-Talk WYAY (TALK 106.7), first as a morning fill-in and then as midday host until the station was sold and changed formats in 2019. More recently, BROOKS was the 1-4p (ET) host on the short-lived News-Talk format at WTZA-A-W271CV/ATLANTA in 2020 and hosted a podcast with JIM GOSSETT through MAY 21st.

