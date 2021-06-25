Now Part Of Amazon

AMAZON is acquiring podcast platform ART19 for an undisclosed price. The deal gives AMAZON's growing podcast business ad sales and hosting capabilities.

At ART19's website, a message read, "We're excited to announce we're joining AMAZON MUSIC. Together, we look forward to empowering even more podcast creators with the solutions they need to engage listeners and monetize their work." At AMAZON, a statement read, "We're excited to announce that ART19 is joining AMAZON MUSIC. ART19 is an innovative company that enables podcast creators to manage, distribute, analyze and monetize their work, and we're thrilled to have them on the team. Together, we will be able to expand our offerings and even better serve your podcasting needs."

« see more Net News