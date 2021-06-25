'Stars Over Texas' Launching On July 4th

WHIPLASH RADIO, the parent company of Classic Country KDDD (BIG COUNTRY 95.3/96.5) DUMAS/AMARILLO, TX, is launching the first TEXAS Red Dirt music video channel. Created by radio veteran and WHIPLASH RADIO owner CHRIS LASH, "STARS OVER TEXAS" will be available for free starting SUNDAY, JULY 4th on ROKU, AMAZON FIRE and APPLE TV.

"STARS OVER TEXAS" will be hosted by MIKE BILANSKY, who also hosts the syndicated "DANCETIME IN TEXAS" radio show, and will feature video montages highlighting the entire state of TEXAS along with core artists of the Red Dirt music scene, including RANDY ROGERS BAND, AARON WATSON, CODY JOHNSON, CODY JINKS and many more. LASH's team is putting together artist interviews, showcase concerts and a weekly countdown show for the channel.

"While watching the recent Country music awards featuring the top Country artists in NASHVILLE, both MIKE and I noticed something," said LASH. "There were very few artists wearing cowboy hats. It's something we all do proudly in TEXAS. One of us then said, our channel will be putting the 'cowboy back in Country.' And that's exactly what we intend to do."

Contact LASH at fishfm1@hotmail.com.

