Todd Stach

ALL ACCESS Contemporary Christian Editor and Owner of BEYOND (615), a consulting and talent coaching business he started, shares three ideas to help leaders connect with their teams.



"You don’t have to walk up and down the halls of too many radio stations to realize that many people are overworked and on the verge of burnout, even outside of vacation preparation. If busy is the cultural expectation, the expected norm at your station, there’s a good chance that you’re missing some very important signs from your team. If your head is down reading emails and texts on your cell as you walk the halls, I wonder how many signs you’re missing. If you’re in leadership, you’re actually in the people business first."

