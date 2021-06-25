Grubb

DELTA MEDIA CORP. Sports KLWB-F (103.7 THE GAME)/LAFAYETTE, LA is adding a new local afternoon show, "CRUNCH TIME WITH DAVID GRUBB," starting MONDAY (6/25) and airing 4-6p (CT) weekdays, replacing "BUMPER TO BUMPER SPORTS." GRUBB formerly hosted "HARD IN THE PAINT" on WODT-A/NEW ORLEANS and later as a daily podcast; he will also create content for THE GAME's website.

“I’m very excited to be back on the air every day,” said GRUBB. “I’ve felt like a part of the family for a while, having been a guest and guest host for a while. I look forward to adding to the lineup my own style and helping THE GAME continue to grow.”

“DAVID is going to bring an exciting voice and fresh perspective to our airwaves,” said Brand Manager RAYMOND PARTSCH III. “From his time spent in the state working in radio, television and writing for websites, DAVID is extremely well versed on all things related to LOUISIANA sports. That knowledge combined with DAVID’s immense passion for sports talk is something our listeners will love.”

« see more Net News