2021 Lineup Announced

The NEW ORLEANS JAZZ & HERITAGE FFESTIVAL has released its 2021 lineup. Headliners include DEAD & COMPANY, STEVIE NICKS, FOO FIGTERS, JIMMY BUFFET, LIZZO, DEMI LOVATO, THE BEACH BOYS and more. The event, typically held the last weekend in APRIL through the first weekend in MAY, will take place this year, OCTOBER 8th-17th, due to rescheduling as a result of the pandemic. It's location returns to the Fair Grounds Race Course, just 10 minutes from the FRENCH QUARTER.

To get a full list of performances and tickets, click here.

