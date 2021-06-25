Greg Beharrell

BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP Classic Rock WBOS (ROCK 92.9)/BOSTON has added YEA NETWORKS nationally-syndicated "The GREG BEHARRELL Show" for weeknights beginning MONDAY, JULY 5th. BOSTON is the latest market to add BEHARRELL's show along with existing stations in LOS ANGELES, CHICAGO, TORONTO and more.

WBOS PD KEN WEST said, “We're excited to share GREG's quirky music content, comedy, and listener interaction with BOSTON. His warm, funny and slightly cringeworthy approach is the perfect fit for the ROCK 92.9 audience."

YEA NETWORKS President SHAWN NUNN said, “Even though our sales pitch was, ‘Everybody’s doing it,’ we assure you that WBOS did NOT sign GREG based on a dare."

« see more Net News