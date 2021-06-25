Sold

HISPANIC FAMILY CHRISTIAN NETWORK, INC. is selling K257GE/SAN FRANCISCO to LAZER LICENSES, LLC for $300,000. The primary station is AUDACY LGBTQ+ KGMZ-A (CHANNEL Q)/SAN FRANCISCO.

In other filings with the FCC, FOWLER MEDIA PARTNERS, LLC has applied for an STA to operate WPAY-F/GARRISON, KY using its booster as the main station for about 90 days while the main transmitter is repaired or replaced.

LIGHTHOUSE CHRISTIAN BROADCASTING CORP. has requested a Silent STA for W232DA/ST. MARYS, GA because its primary station is also temporarily silent.

And LHTC MEDIA, INC. has closed on the sale of AC WCNS-A-W247CX (97.3 LITE FM)/LATROBE, PA and Adult Hits WXJX-A/APOLLO, PA-W254CR/LATROBE, PA (98.7 JACK FM) to STEVE CLENDENIN's MARYLAND MEDIA ONE, LLC for $475,000.

