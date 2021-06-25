Spears Apologizes To Fans (Photo: Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock.com)

BRITNEY SPEARS apologized to fans on her INSTAGRAM account for “pretending like I’ve been OK,” after her testimony about her conservatorship. SPEARS addressed a judge for a half hour in Family Court on WEDNESDAY (NET NEWS 6/23), saying she wanted to end the conservatorship that has governed her life for the last 13 years, calling it “abusive” and denouncing her father, JAMIE SPEARS, for exerting control over her life.

SPEARS said to her fans, “I’m bringing this to people's attention because I don’t want people to think my life is perfect because IT’S DEFINITELY NOT AT ALL ... and if you have read anything about me in the news this week ... you obviously really know now it’s not !!!! I apologize for pretending like I’ve been OK the past two years.”

She added, “I believe as people we all want the fairy tale life and, by the way I’ve posted ... my life seems to look and be pretty amazing ... I think that’s what we all strive for !!!!”

SPEARS said she pretended to be OK because of her “pride,” saying she felt “embarrassed” about what she'd been through. But she also said that pretending that she was fine “actually helped.”

