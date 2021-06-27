Henley

CORUS News-Talk CHQR-A/CALGARY has found a permanent afternoon host with the promotion of news anchor and market TV and radio veteran TED HENLEY to host of "THE DRIVE" 3-6p (MT) weekdays starting TODAY (6/28). HENLEY has worked as an anchor/reporter for sister CICT-TV (GLOBAL CALGARY) and ROGERS' CKAL-TV (CITYTV) and ROGERS News CFFR-A (660 NEWS). JOCK WILSON, who has been serving as interim afternoon host, moves back to his position as afternoon sports anchor and host of the 7-8p show "SPORTS TALK."

“A talented host with extensive experience and a love of CALGARY, 770 CHQR is lucky to have TED officially join the station in this permanent role,” said CORUS ALBERTA Regional PD JOHN VOS.“With TED at the helm, listeners can expect an informative and engaging program that gets to the heart of the issues that matter most to the city.”

