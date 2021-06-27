Bex And Buster

iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 WIOQ (Q102)/PHILADELPHIA announced that REBEKA "BEX' MAROUN will join PD and on-air talent 'BUSTER' SATTERFIELD on "BEX And BUSTER," starting JULY 5th, weekdays from 3–7p (PT) and cover the latest pop culture headlines, including a variety of music and lifestyle topics, celebrity interviews and more.

BEX joins from iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 WXKS (KISS108)/BOSTON, where she spent three years co-hosting and executive producing “MATTY In The Morning.” She is making her return to the PHILADELPHIA market, where she previously hosted morning and afternoon drive for WTDY. BEX is a media veteran with several years of on-air experience, including as the host of a sports segment on WIP and as an entertainment reporter for KYW NEWSRADIO.

Commented BUSTER, “BEX and I have a rich history of making magic together, and we’re pumped to take it to the next level. The new show will give us an opportunity to entertain PHILLY every afternoon with our lifestyle content and wild segments. We look forward to making you laugh.”

Added BEX, “I can’t contain my excitement. I am ecstatic to be coming home to PHILADELPHIA, being part of the legendary Q102/iHEARTMEDIA family, and joining forces with BUSTER, a friend I have admired and rooted for so many years.”





