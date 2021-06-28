Exclusive Analysis From Anthony Acampora

Top 40: Dua Lipa Holds Top Spot; Doja Cat/SZA Runner Up; Lil Nas X Top 3; Rodrigo 'Good' Up +2800, 'Deja Vu' Top 10

* DUA LIPA spends a 3rd week at #1 at Top 40 with "Levitating"

* DOJA CAT and SZA is the runner up with "Kiss Me More," leaping 5*-2* and also up nearly 2000 spins at +1975

* LIL NAS X is top 3, moving 4*-3* with "MONTERO (Call Me By Name)" and is +961 spin

* OLIVIA RODRIGO with two big moves as "good 4 u," up 10*-6* and is +2810 spins this week and over 5000 spins the last two weeks

* Meanwhile, she now has two uptrending songs in the top 10 is "deja vu" surges 12*-7* and is +1307 spins

* KALI UCHIS goes top 15 with "Telepatia," rising 16*-15*

* DUNCAN LAURENCE enters the top 20 with "Arcade," up 669 spins

* A big debut for TATE MCRAE X KHALID at 24* with "working" at +2710 spins

* ED SHEERAN also scores a huge debut at 25* with "Bad Habits" and scores 3070 spins

* TAI VERDES scores a 39*-33* jump with "A-O-K," up 680 spins

Rhythmic: Giveon Takes Top Spot; Polo G Up 500+ Spins Inside Top 5; Roddy Ricch Top 15; T-Pain/Kehlani, DJ Khaled & Co. Top 20

* GIVEON moves into the top spot with "Heartbreak Anniversary," moving 4*-1* and is up 934 spins

* POLO G goes 5*-4* with "Rapstar," and is up 544 spins

* LIL NAS X is nearing the top 5 as "MONTERO (Call Me By Name)" climbs 8*-6* and is +318 spins

* KALI UCHIS goes 9*-7* with "Telepatia," at +269 spins

* RODDY RICCH continues to soar in his third week with "Late At Night," climbing 16*-11* and is up 703 spins

* T-PAIN & KEHLANI are top 20, up 24*-19* with "I Like Dat" at +385 spins

* DJ KHALED hits the top 20 with "I Did It," featuring POST MALONE, MEGAN THEE STALLION, LIL BABY, and DABABY, up 22*-20*

* MIGOS vault 36*-25* with "Straightenen" at +402 spins

* YUNG BLEU has the top debut at 33* with "Baddest," featuring CHRIS BROWN, up 394 spins

* SAINT JHN & SZA enter at 34* with "Just For Me" at +314 spins

* MEGAN THEE STALLION debuts at 36* with "Thot Sh*t," up 254 spins

* WALE is at 37* with "Angles," featuring CHRIS BROWN, up 522 spins

* FRENCH MONTANA debuts at 39* with "FWMGAB" and is +337 spins

Urban: Moneybagg Yo Holds Top Spot; Bruno Mars/Anderson Paak Runner Up; Giveon Top 5; J. Cole/21 Savage, Rod Wave Top 15; Roddy Ricch, Loui/Saweetie Top 20

* MONEYBAGG YO holds the top spot for a 2nd week with "Time Today"

* BRUNO MARS, ANDERSON PAAK, and SILK SONIC rise 4*-2* with "Leave The Door Open," and is +922 spins

* GIVEON tops the Rhythmic chart and goes top 5 at Urban with "Heartbreak Anniversary," up 8*-5* and is +855 spins

* J. COLE goes top 15, up 17*-14*, featuring 21 SAVAGE with "m. y. l . i. f. e.," at +309 spins

* ROD WAVE hits the top 15 is "Tombstone," climbing 16*-15* and is +264 spins

* RODDY RICCH goes inside the top 20 in her third week with "Late At Night," rising 21*-17* and is +526 spins

* LOUI hits the top 20 with "Talkin' Bout," featuring SAWEETIE, up 22*-20* and is up 235 spins

* CITY GIRLS surge 28*-21* with "Twerkulator" and is up 431 spins

* BIA vaults 32*-22* with "Whole Lotta Money," up 343 spins

* T-PAIN & KEHLANI score the top debut at 32* with "I Like Dat," up 415 spins

* MEGAN THEE STALLION enters at 34* with "Thot Sh*t," at +667 spins

* MONEYBAGG YO enters at 37* with "Wockesha," up 126 spins

* DJ KHALED enters the Urban chart with "I Did It," featuring POST MALONE, MEGAN THEE STALLION, LIL BABY, and DABABY at 38*

* LIL DONALD debuts at 40* with "Real Hitta You" at +142 spins

Hot AC: Maroon 5/Meghan New #1; The Kid Laroi Top 5; Doja Cat/SZA Top 20; Olivia Rodrigo 'good' +484; Sheeran Debuts Top 25

* MAROON 5 take over the top spot with "Beautiful Mistakes," featuring MEGAN THEE STALLION, up 2*-1* and is up 218 spins

* THE KID LAROI goes top 5 with "Without You," up 334 spins and moves 6*-5*

* Inside the top 20, there isn't a lot of chart movement but a few songs grow 200+ spins

* AJR hold at 13* with "Way Less Sad," up 269 spins

* OLIVIA RODRIGO is at 17* with "deja vu" and is +293 spins

* DOJA CAT and SZA go top 20 with "Kiss Me More," up 21*-20* and +236 spins

* A big spin for OLIVIA RODRIGO at Hot AC as well with "good 4 u" is 25*-22* at +484 spins

* ED SHEERAN scores a debut at 23* with "Bad Habits" and 974 spins

* WRABEL enters at 37* with "Nothing But The Love"

* JANUARY JANE debuts at 39* with "Versions Of You"

* MARTIN GARRIX comes aboard at 40* featuring BONO & THE EDGE with "We Are The People"

Active Rock: Five Finger Death Punch New #1; Rise Against Runner Up; Zero 9:36 Top 5; Volbeat Top 10

* FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH land another chart topper with "Darkness Settles In," up 3*-1* and is +186 spins

* RISE AGAINST are the new runner up, going 4*-2* with "Nowhere Generation," up 153 spins

* ZERO 9:36 go top 5 with "Adrenaline," rising 6*-5*

* VOLBEAT surge into the top 10, rising 13*-9* with "Wait A Minute My Girl" at +206 spins

* EVANESCENCE go top 15 with "Better Without You," up 16*-14*

* L.A. RATS also enter the top 15 with "I've Been Everywhere," rising 18*-15*

* FOO FIGHTERS go top 20, up 22*-17* "Making A Fire," and is +197 spins

* PRETTY RECKLESS leap 28*-22* with "Only Love Can Save Me Now" at +216 spins

* POP EVIL debut at 37* with "Survivor"

* GREEN DAY enter at 40* with "Pollyanna"

Alternative: Dragons Hold Top Spot; AJR Runner Up; Weezer Top 3; Rise Against Top 10

* IMAGINE DRAGONS remain on top with "Follow You"

* AJR are now in the runner up spot, moving 3*-2* with "Way Less Sad"

* WEEZER are now top 3 with "All My Favorite Songs," rising 4*-3* and is +89 spins

* RISE AGAINST go top 10 with "Nowhere Generation," moving 11*-10*

* LORDE surges into the top 20, up 29*-18* with "Solar Power," up 412 spins

* VANCE JOY goes top 20 as well with "Missing Piece," rising 21*-19*

* KENNYHOOPLA and TRAVIS BARKER enter the top 20 as well with "Hollywood Sucks," up 22*-20*

* TWENTY ONE PILOTS surge 28*-21* with "Saturday," up 314 spins

* BASTILLE is back and debuts at 34* with "Distorted Light Beam" with 358 spins

* SURF CURSE enters at 37* with "Freaks"

* GANG OF YOUTHS debut at 39* with "the angel of 8th ave"

Triple A: Modest Mouse Holds Top Spot; Manchester Orchestra Runner Up; Leon Bridges Top 5; Japanese Breakfast Top 15; Lorde Debuts Top 15

* MODEST MOUSE hold the top spot for a 2nd week with "We Are Between"

* MANCHESTER ORCHESTRA are the runner up, going 3*-2* with "Bed Head"

* LEON BRIDGES is top 5 with "Motorbike," up 7*-5* and is +55 spins

* JAPANESE BREAKFAST go top 15 with "Be Sweet," up 16*-14*

* LORDE scores a huge debut at 15* with "Solar Power" and is +223 spins

* JOHN MAYER is nearly top 15 after two weeks, going 21*-16* with "Last Train Home," up 63 spins

* VANCE JOY also hits the top 20 with "Missing Piece," moving 24*-18*

* ST. VINCENT debuts at 30* with "Down"

