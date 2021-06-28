Sold

In a deal filed with the FCC TODAY (6/28), EDUCATIONAL MEDIA FOUNDATION is buying Top 40 WYUL (94.7 HITS FM)/CHATEAUGAY, NY-MONTREAL and Country WVNV (WOLD COUNTRY 96.5)/MALONE, NY-MONTREAL from MARTZ COMMUNICATIONS for $2.5 million. RICHARD A. FOREMAN ASSOCIATES, INC. represented MARTZ in the transaction.

In other filings with the FCC, ADAMS RADIO OF DELMARVA PENINSULA, LLC is selling Country WUSX (US 98.5)/SEAFORD, DE to MARK GIULIANI's DATATECH DIGITAL LLC for $300,000.

BLACK MEDIA WORKS, INC. is selling noncommercial Hip Hop WJFP/FORT PIERCE, FL and WJCB/CLEWISTON, FL to INDIAN RIVER STATE COLLEGE for $950,000.



106 LICENSE, LLC is selling K295CQ/ST. LOUIS to FUSION RADIO LLC for $125,000. The primary station is Religion KXEN-A/ST. LOUIS.

COMMUNITY PUBLIC RADIO, INC. is selling W262CC/TALLAHASSEE, FL to PIEDMONT COMMUNICATIONS, INC. for $75,000. The primary station is low power WNEE-LP/TALLAHASSEE.

WIFREDO G. BLANCO-PI has applied for an STA to operate WBQN-A/BARCELONETA-MANATI, PR from the facilities approved in its construction permit.

MINORITY COMMUNICATIONS INC. has applied for a Silent STA for KJMC/DES MOINES, IA due to technical problems.

GHB RADIO, INC. has closed on the sale of Adult Standards WHVN-A/CHARLOTTE to TRUTH BROADCASTING CORP. for $55,000.

And MEDIA POWER GROUP, INC. has requested an extension of its Silent STA for WLEY-A/CAYEY, PR while it awaits delivery and installment of its new transmitter.

