Inks With Triton

FEDERATED MEDIA has signed on to use TRITON DIGITAL platforms for its podcasting and streaming audio activity. FEDERATED will use TRITON's streaming network and OMNY STUDIO podcast publishing products under the pact.

“We’re very excited to partner with TRITON DIGITAL and their fantastic podcast and audio streaming platform,” said FEDERATED MEDIA Chief Strategy Officer JAMES DARBY. “The OMNY STUDIO platform has all of the tools and capabilities we need to create, edit, share, and manage our growing portfolio of podcasts, and their content delivery platform will enable us to further the reach of our radio stations by providing the highest quality experience for our online listeners.”

“FEDERATED MEDIA shares our passion for both connectivity and innovation,” said TRITON DIGITAL Pres./Market Development JOHN ROSSO. “We are pleased to be providing them with best-in-class tools and technology that will allow them to easily create and share high quality, engaging content that will further their reach and help them grow their listening audience.”

« see more Net News