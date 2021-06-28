DeAndre Patterson

iHEARTMEDIA Gospel WGRB-A (INSPIRATION 1390)/CHICAGO has tapped DEANDRE PATTERSON to host “THE DEANDRE PATTERSON SHOW in PM drive from 2-6p (CT). He will continue to host “STEPBACK SATURDAY” from 1-6p on SATURDAY.

PATTERSON said, “I am incredibly excited about being the new afternoon host on INSPIRATION 1390. It’s a blessing to join the weekday lineup.”

iHEARTMEDIA/CHICAGO Pres. MATT SCARANO added, “DEANDRE PATTERSON is one of the most respected Pastors and Gospel musicians in CHICAGO. I am grateful that he is now a full-time member of our team.”

PD SONYA BLAKEY said, “DEANDRE PATTERSON is the perfect fit to host afternoons on INSPIRATION 1390. He has built a solid reputation as a trusted voice in music and ministry in CHICAGO.”

PATTERSON is the Pastor at DESTINY WORSHIP CENTER on the West Side of CHICAGO. He also serves as Pastor of MIRACLE REVIVAL CATHEDRAL CHURCH in MAYWOOD, IL. He's a songwriter and recording artist. He has written and sung Gospel songs, including “He’s Alive,” “I Made It” and “Give Him Glory."

