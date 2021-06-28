Watters

ADVANCED MEDIA PARTNERS (AMP) Triple A WWCT (CT 99.9)/PEORIA has informed ALL ACCESS that night jock CHRIS WATTERS has died. Cause of death was not revealed.

WATTERS had been with WWCT since 2012. In addition to his on-air duties at the station, he was also a big CUBS and BEARS fan and was heard talking sports on the group’s ESPN affiliate WZPN (ESPN PEORIA 101.1). Further, he was a major production guru for all of AMP’s stations.

The station said in a post on its website, “CHRIS will be well remembered by all of us at AMP. [We’ll be] sharing stories and memories of him this week.”





