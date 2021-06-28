Ewing

ALL ACCESS sends condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of PLOWBOY RECORDS VP/Operations BEN EWING, who died YESTERDAY (6/27) at his NASHVILLE home with his wife, LISA, and youngest daughter nearby. The news was shared on EWING's FACEBOOK account, where a post said, "He was able to work until the end doing what he loved with people he admired ... Our hearts are broken and the loss is enormous."

His family will be organizing a celebration of his life at a later date. "We hope that you will join us when we come together to remember this supremely mustached musician, husband, father, friend and mentor," the post read.

Industry veteran EWING joined PLOWBOY as GM in 2017 (NET NEWS 2/13/17) after stints at RED DIRT MUSIC COMPANY and PROGRESSION MUSIC GROUP and EWING MANAGEMENT, among others.









