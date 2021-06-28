Rock 92.7 Is Turning 6!

MALKAN INTERACTIVE Active Rock KKBA (ROCK 92-7)/CORPUS CHRISTI, TX is celebrating its 6th birthday this LABOR DAY WEEKEND with two rock shows on two consecutive nights, SEPTEMBER 2nd and SEPTEMBER 3rd.

Night #1 on SEPTEMBER 2nd features ANTHRAX, PHIL ANSELMO & THE ILLEGALS, DROWNING POOL and CROBOT, and night #2 on SEPTEMBER 3rd features THE OFFSPRING, DAUGHTRY, POP EVIL, ZERO 9:36, BLAME MY YOUTH, and WADE COTA.

KKBA PD GINO FLORES said, "When we launched this baby in 2015 there were plenty of skeptics who said we wouldn't last six months. Well, try six years and counting. Cheers!"

