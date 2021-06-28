Coming To Hollywood Park

LOS ANGELES' HOLLYWOOD PARK and YOUTUBE have partnered in a multi-year agreement that names the development's 6,000-seat performance venue, YOUTUBE THEATER. The partnership is a first for YOUTUBE. HOLLYWOOD PARK and YOUTUBE THEATER will host live entertainment from concerts to comedy, award shows, esports competitions, community events, conferences, and YOUTUBE creator events. YOUTUBE THEATER is part of the HOLLYWOOD PARK mixed-use development in INGLEWOOD, CA which is being developed by LOS ANGELES RAMS Owner/Chairman E. STANLEY KROENKE. Construction of YOUTUBE THEATER is set to finish this summer.

YOUTUBE VP/Brand Marketing ANGELA COURTIN commented, "YOUTUBE THEATER will drive the uniqueness of YOUTUBE by combining physical, "in real life" events that bring creators and fans together, while simultaneously sharing that same event experience with our two billion global monthly users through livestreams and VOD content. YOUTUBE creators and artists are the heart of YOUTUBE and YOUTUBE THEATER adds to the portfolio of opportunities to drive their creativity, build their businesses, grow their communities and so much more."

SOFI STADIUM and HOLLYWOOD PARK Managing Dir. JASON GANNON added, "When he set out to build YOUTUBE THEATER, STAN KROENKE envisioned an intimate, world-class venue that exemplified three core aspects: technology, creativity, and entertainment. We cannot imagine a better partner to help us bring this vision to life than YOUTUBE."

