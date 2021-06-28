New Today

After a first season on IVANKA TRUMP, LUMINARY and NEW YORK MAGAZINE’s "TABLOID" podcast is taking on another celebrity story for its second season debuting TODAY (6/28): the notorious PAMELA ANDERSON-TOMMY LEE sex tape. "TABLOID: THE PAM & TOMMY SEX TAPE" is hosted by writer LUX ALPTRAUM and will post via LUMINARY's app and APPLE PODCASTS SUBSCRIPTIONS channel on MONDAYS through AUGUST 9th; the first episode is free to all but subsequent episodes will be behind the paywall.

The show, ALPTRAUM said in a press release, "is our feminist take on celebrity sex tapes. On one hand, we wanted to find out how a video of the sexiest couple of the era ended up in the bedrooms of thousands of teenage boys. On the other hand, we wanted to take a sharp, analytical approach to the scandalized tone of celebrity gossip mags and reframe them with real-world economics and real people’s issues. We track its origins as a single VHS tape locked in a safe to an international phenomenon that wound up accelerating so many trends we still live with today.”

