First Time Performance Of New Songs From 'Below'

Gold-selling rock band BEARTOOTH will perform a livestream event, THE JOURNEY BELOW, for fans WEDNESDAY, JULY 14th at 8p (ET)/5p (PT) through VEEPS. THE JOURNEY BELOW will mark the very first time that BEARTOOTH perform songs from their new album BELOW, out now via RED BULL RECORDS. Fans can also expect favorites and setlist staples in the immersive, alternative reality.

Watch the trailer here, and purchase tickets here.









