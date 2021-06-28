Honored 2 Ministry Partners

FIRST DALLAS MEDIA Contemporary Christian and Religious Talk KCBI (90.9)/DALLAS-FORT WORTH honored two ministry partners at its annual Ministry Impact Reception (6/23). The reception took place at the NATIONAL RELIGIOUS BROADCASTERS Convention in DFW.



DR. TONY EVANS, host of THE URBAN ALTERNATIVE, and JIM DALY and JOHN FULLER, hosts of FOCUS ON THE FAMILY RADIO are the only two ministries in KCBI's history to ever receive the award for a second time.

