Big Daddy Weave Re-Signs

CURB WORD ENTERTAINMENT and BIG DADDY WEAVE agree on a new agreement to continue their long-term relationship. The band initially signed to FERVENT RECORDS in 2001, later becoming part of the CURB WORD ENTERTAINMENT family.

CURB WORD Chairman MIKE CURB shared, “We are very excited that BIG DADDY WEAVE is continuing their amazing career with CURB WORD ENTERTAINMENT. They have accomplished many wonderful things thus far, and I look forward to a great future as we continue our partnership.”

JIM SCHERER, President of WHIZBANG, INC., the band’s management, also said, “The CURB WORD team has always demonstrated their passion for what BIG DADDY WEAVE does with their actions. All of us will continue this journey together with a great expectation for the things to come.”



BIG DADDY WEAVE has earned 10 career #1 singles and multiple DOVE, K-LOVE Fan, BILLBOARD Music, ASCAP and BMI Awards awards and nominations. They also received The Rich Mullins Artist Impact Award for CHRISTIAN MUSIC BROADCASTERS.

