Keith (Photo: Richard McLaren)

Congratulations to SHOW DOG NASHVILLE's TOBY KEITH, who earned 41 MEDIABASE adds this week with his new single, "Old School," making it the most added at Country radio.

Kudos to SHOW DOG NASHVILLE SVP/Promotion RICK MOXLEY, VP/Promotion TEDDI BONADIES, Dir./Promotion and Streaming BLAKE NIXON, Dir./NORTHEAST-MIDWEST Regional Promotion DENISE ROBERTS, Dir./SOUTHWEST Regional Promotion GREG SAX, WEST COAST Promotion PAT SURNEGIE and Promotions Assistant LAURIE GORE.

