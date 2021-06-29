Top 10

THE HOME DEPOT rose from fourth to first place on the MEDIA MONITORS' top 10 national radio advertiser chart for JUNE 21-27, with INDEED and PROGRESSIVE next. STALES CONNECT took the biggest leap into the top 10, jumping from 32nd place, and LOWE'S and BABBEL returned to the top 10 this week.

The top 10:

THE HOME DEPOT (#4 last week; 53462 instances) INDEED (#3; 53462) PROGRESSIVE (#2; 49427) iHEARTRADIO (#8; 48963) STAPLES CONNECT (#32; 43627) LOWE'S (#16; 41842) iHEARTRADIO MUSIC FESTIVAL (#1; 38258) THE RON BURGUNDY PODCAST (#5; 37819) BABBEL (#14; 34931) LIBERTY MUTUAL INSURANCE (#6; 34447)

