PREMIERE NETWORKS has reached a new long-term renewal agreement with “COAST TO COAST AM” host GEORGE NOORY.

“I can’t express how delighted I am that we have extended our agreement well into this decade,” said NOORY. “As I enter my 18th year as host of this incredible show, COAST TO COAST AM, I look forwarded to the future. We’re experiencing incredible times and we'll be there nightly, bringing the best stories and guests to our audience, who has made us the #1 rated nighttime talk show in the country.”

“COAST TO COAST AM continues to be an overnight powerhouse for our partners, and it’s a credit to GEORGE’s dedication to the program and his audience,” added PREMIERE Pres. JULIE TALBOTT. “For the past 18 years, he has brought passion and enthusiasm to the program every night, and we couldn’t be happier to extend our successful partnership.”

