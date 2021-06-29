Added At KSCO

ZWERLING News-Talk KSCO-A/SANTA CRUZ, CA has signed up for REMOTE NEWS SERVICE local newscasts.

RNS owner LESLEY LOTTO said, "I'm beyond excited, having tracked the station for the last 7 years, and being a former resident of SANTA CRUZ, a town very close to my heart."

Station Manager DAVE MICHAELS said, "LESLEY and her crew at REMOTE NEWS SERVICE are amazing! They are patient, understanding and sound amazing! I recommend them to anyone who wants to take their broadcast to the next level!"

« see more Net News