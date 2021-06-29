Palmer

WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC (WCM) has signed ALEXANDER PALMER to a worldwide publishing deal. PALMER is not only a chart-topping songwriter with his #1 Country radio hits "Got What I Got" (JASON ALDEAN) and "Somewhere on a Beach" (DIERKS BENTLEY), he is also a producer and classically trained pianist. PALMER has success in many genres, including credits on platinum Hip Hop hits.

“ALEXANDER brings a unique perspective having lived and worked outside of NASHVILLE," said WCM Pres./CEO BEN VAUGHN. "We’re all excited to welcome him to the CHAPPELL family and watch him continue to put his own stamp on the music scene.”

“I’m excited to join such a major player in both Country music as well as internationally across the board," said PALMER, a native of BERLIN, GERMANY who now splits his time between NASHVILLE and LOS ANGELES. "BEN and WILL [OVERTON] made me feel right at home and we hit the ground running.”

