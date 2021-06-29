Hall Of Famers Named

The MASSACHUSETTS BROADCASTERS ASSOCIATION HALL OF FAME will induct nine new members at a SEPTEMBER 30th luncheon in QUINCY, MA.

The new inductees include SAGA Classic Rock WAQY (ROCK 102)/SPRINGFIELD morning team BAX AND O'BRIEN (MICHAEL BAXENDALE and JOHN O'BRIEN); WGBH EDUCATIONAL FOUNDATION Classical WCRB/BOSTON host LAURA CARLO; WGBH EDUCATIONAL FOUNDATION News-Talk-Jazz WGBH/BOSTON Jazz host ERIC JACKSON; former RED SOX RADIO NETWORK head PAUL KELLEY (winner of the Pioneer Award); ESPN sportscaster and former RED SOX play-by-play voice SEAN MCDONOUGH; former AUDACY AC WMJX (MAGIC 106.7)/BOSTON host NANCY QUILL; former HEARST ABC affiliate WCVB-TV/BOSTON reporter JORGE QUIROGA; and former WLVI-TV, WFXT-TV, and BOSTON CELTICS BROADCASTING Pres. GERALD WALSH.

« see more Net News